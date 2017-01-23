Iowa couple married 65 years die together to avoid nursing home

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWQC) – A married couple both in their 80s and suffering medical problems both died together instead of facing an uncertain future.

Neil Miller, 86, and Marilyn Miller, 83, both of Waterloo, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 in what police say is a murder-suicide.

Their bodies were discovered Jan. 14 at George Wyth State Park in Waterloo.

“It was determined through the investigation that this was where they routinely went to watch the sunset,” Waterloo Police Capt. Dave Mohlis tells KWQC.

Capt. Mohlis says the case is still under investigation but, according to those who knew the couple, the two had medical issues and neither of them wanted to go to a nursing home.

An autopsy found Mr. Miller shot and killed Mrs. Miller before taking his own life.

According to a joint obituary for the couple, their 65-year marriage began on August 25, 1951.

Mr. Miller was retired from John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works and Mrs. Miller had been previously employed with Construction Machinery Company.

Both are said to have loved the outdoors and enjoyed “observing wildlife, birds, people and sunsets.”