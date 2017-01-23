Knife-toting man jailed after incident outside Genesis Hospital

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Davenport Police responded to the East Genesis campus around 6:00 PM Monday evening in response to a man carrying a large knife.

According to police, a mentally challenged man was carrying a butcher knife as he walked along High Street between College and Bridge Streets. Officers tried to negotiate with the man to put down the knife, before using less lethal force to get him into custody. According to police officers had to use rubber bullets, a taser, and pepper spray to subdue the man.

The man was transported to the county jail. Officers have not released his name at this time.

According to Craig Cooper, media coordinator for Genesis Hospitals, the East campus hospital was placed on lockdown from 6:04 to 6:27 at the request of police.