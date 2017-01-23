Lt. Gov. Reynolds headlines Scott Co. Republican event – Jan. 26

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – The next person expected to become Iowa’s governor is the featured speaker for the upcoming Lincoln Club insider briefing. The Scott County Republican Party invited Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds shortly after the November election. Now that Gov. Terry Branstad has been tapped to become Ambassador to China, she makes the visit while preparing to become Iowa’s first female governor.

The event will be held Thurs., Jan 26, 2017 at the Holiday Inn and Suites Ballroom located at 4215 Elmore Ave., Davenport

Attendance is open only to Lincoln Club members of the Scott County Republican Party.