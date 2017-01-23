Lt. Gov. Reynolds headlines Scott Co. Republican event – Jan. 26

By Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2015, file photo, Iowa Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers remarks after taking the oath of office during inauguration ceremonies in Des Moines. Reynolds, presumptively the next governor of Iowa, faces a renewed spotlight amid her sudden rise to the state's top job. Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad's plans to be a diplomat in President-elect Donald Trump's administration means attention will soon zero in on Reynolds, who could play a pivotal role in a GOP-majority statehouse that's itching to pass conservative legislation long derailed by Democrats. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – The next person expected to become Iowa’s governor is the featured speaker for the upcoming Lincoln Club insider briefing. The Scott County Republican Party invited Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds shortly after the November election. Now that Gov. Terry Branstad has been tapped to become Ambassador to China, she makes the visit while preparing to become Iowa’s first female governor.

The event will be held Thurs., Jan 26, 2017 at the Holiday Inn and Suites Ballroom located at 4215 Elmore Ave., Davenport

Attendance is open only to Lincoln Club members of the Scott County Republican Party.

