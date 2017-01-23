Man dead in officer-involved shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) – Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Springfield earlier Monday. According to Illinois State Police, officers were called to the 500 block of West Carpenter around 10:12 a.m. on several reports of a man in the street throwing objects at passing vehicles.

When an officer arrived on the scene, the man began throwing objects at the squad car. The officer, a 44-year-old, 15-year veteran of the Springfield Police Department, then exited his vehicle and began talking to the suspect. According to police, as the officer approached, the man turned around and assumed a position that appeared like he wanted to be handcuffed. The officer secured one of the man’s wrists in handcuffs when the man turned around and attacked the officer. After fighting with the suspect, the officer drew his weapon and shot him.

The 27-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he died. The officer received injuries to his head and face and was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

The officer was equipped with an active body camera at the time of the incident. The ISP is currently reviewing the video as it investigates the shooting.