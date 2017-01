BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) — Meatheads Meat Market announced plans to open a new location. According to their website, the Milan, Ill. based meat market plans to open a new location off of 53rd Street in the Crow Ridge Plaza.

Bruce and Lisa Schafman opened Meatheads at 520 10th Avenue West in Milan in January 2004 after the Eagle Foods Store chain went out of business.

According to the website, the new Bettendorf location is scheduled to open in the spring of 2017.