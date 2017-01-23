NBC News celebrates Tom Brokaw’s 50th anniversary with all-star special

NEW York, NY (KWQC) – NBC announces an upcoming special to mark the 50th anniversary of Tom Brokaw working with the network. The two-hour special will feature the veteran anchor’s most memorable moments and famous interviews. Special guests will also add insight on politics and culture, including Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks, David Letterman, Jim Webb and Colin Powell.

“Tom Brokaw at NBC News: The First 50 Years,” From Watergate and War to the Berlin Wall and 10 Presidential Campaigns, A Look at the Journalist in the Middle of the Biggest Stories airs Sunday, January 29 at 8 p.m. CT.

About Tom Brokaw

Brokaw began his career with NBC News in 1966 in the Los Angeles bureau, where he covered Ronald Reagan’s first run for public office, the rise of the Sixties counter culture, the assassination of Bobby Kennedy and the 1968 presidential campaign. In 1973, he moved to Washington as the NBC News White House correspondent, a position he held until 1976 when he started co-hosting TODAY. In 1983, he became the anchor and managing editor of “NBC Nightly News with Tom Brokaw” and continues to contribute to NBC news coverage.