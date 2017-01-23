NEW: UTHS teacher removed from classroom after controversial tweet

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – Mark Kaczmarek, a United Township High School government teacher, is under investigation for a tweet sent about the D.C. Women’s March over the weekend.

#WomensMarch an impressive turnout. Lots of pink hats & stuff. Then they all went home to make dinner. Well done, ladies! #tcot pic.twitter.com/znSPkchilv — Mark Kaczmarek (@CoachKacz) January 21, 2017

The tweet is pictured above and Kaczmarek’s Twitter account is a public profile, @CoachKacz.

UT teachers do adhere to the Board of Education’s policy manual which has a section about social media use.

While teachers are allowed to have personal social media accounts, they can not use them during work hours.

However, the policy does state district employees who use social media “shall not interfere with or disrupt the educational or working environment or the delivery of education.”

Those disruptions have taken shape through two Change.org petitions created by UT students.

The first petition specifically points out the tweet in question and calls upon the superintendent to address the “hate-filled behavior” of Mr. Kaczmarek.

The second petition was created by students showing support for their teacher, citing his right to freedom of speech.

UT School District released the following statement to TV-6:

“The Board of Education is reviewing the Twitter posting of teacher Mark Kaczmarek regarding the Women’s March and Mr. Kaczmarek has been removed from the classroom while the District administration conducts a full investigation into the matter. We have received feedback from members of the school community on his posting and we are taking all of the responses very seriously. The view of women expressed in the twitter posting does not reflect the views and values of the Board of Education and, whatever the outcome of the investigation, all of our teachers will continue to respect students and fellow faculty of all genders.”

KWQC also reached out to Kaczmarek and have not yet heard from him.

To view the school board’s full policy, click here.