Movie producers announced the title of the next Star Wars movie set to be released.

Episode eight will be called Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The official Star Wars Twitter and Facebook pages made the announcement Monday morning, January 23, 2017.

The movie is due to be released on December 15.

It's official. STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI is the next chapter of the Skywalker saga. This December. #TheLastJedi https://t.co/ySkVwQcMTP pic.twitter.com/eHrPgbsRJq — Star Wars (@starwars) January 23, 2017