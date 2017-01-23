One dead following three vehicle crash in Dubuque-Update driver cited

UPDATE: Police say they have now charged a driver involved in a deadly crash earlier this month. Patricia A. Feldman, 77, of Dubuque, was cited for failure to respond to a flashing yellow caution signal.

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWQC) – A three vehicle crash has claimed a life in Dubuque. Police say they were called to respond to the intersection of Holiday Dr. and Northwest Arterial around 6 p.m. Fri., January 13th, 2017.

Their initial investigation shows that a vehicle driven by 77-year-old Patricia A. Feldman of Dubuque had a flashing yellow arrow and she attempted to turn left onto Holiday Drive when her vehicle was struck by an oncoming vehicle, which had a green light, driven by 76-year-old Raymond J. Jaeger, of Holy Cross, Iowa.

After the initial impact, police say Feldman’s vehicle then crashed into a third vehicle traveling on Holiday Dr., driven by Gaelynn M. Cain, 58, of East Dubuque, Illinois.

A front seat passenger in Feldman’s vehicle, 77-year-old Carol A. Gantenbein, of Dubuque, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Feldman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries. Cain reported an injury but declined medical attention at the scene. Police say they are still investigating the circumstances of the crash and no charges have been filed at this time.