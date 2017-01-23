QC area American Red Cross sends volunteer to Georgia

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – A woman from Milan is headed to Georgia to assist with the American Red Cross disaster response to weekend storms. The agency is providing food, shelter, and supplies to people after dozens of tornadoes and severe weather cut through parts of Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Arkansas and Florida over the weekend.

The Red Cross deployed local volunteer Sandra Keller on Mon., Jan. 23, 2017. She is a trained mental health volunteer and will be part of the health services team treating those affected by the storms. This is Sandra’s first disaster deployment since joining the Red Cross in March, 2016.

The agency is accepting donations to help people affected by disasters. To donate, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or send the text message REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.