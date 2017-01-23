Sierra Nevada craft beer safety recall

CHICO, Calif. (KWQC) – Sierra Nevada brewing company is recalling select bottles of its pale ales, IPAs and other craft beers. The company says it detected a packaging flaw that could cause a piece of glass to break into the bottle.

The recall involves eight different craft beers sold in 36 states across the Midwest, the South and East Coast. The beers were produced between Dec. 5, 2016 and Jan. 8, 2017.

Sierra Nevada says consumers who purchased the recalled beer will be eligible for a refund and are advised not to drink it.

The recall includes the following states:

AL, AR, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, VA, VT, WI and WV.