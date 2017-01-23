Student charged with shooting pellet gun at school buses

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa (KWQC) – A 12-year-old student in the Columbus Community School District is facing four charges of criminal mischief after police say the student shot a pellet gun at two school buses.

Police say the student shot and damaged four windows of the buses while students were being taken home on the afternoon of Thurs., Jan. 19, 2017.

According to the school district superintendent, no one was hurt. And, the pellets did not break the safety glass on the sides of the two buses. Police estimate the total cost of damage at $775.00.

The school district has taken disciplinary action against the student, who has been turned over to juvenile authorities.