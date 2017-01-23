Taxpayers begin filing 2016 returns

(KWQC) — Taxpayers in Illinois and Iowa can begin filing their returns on Monday, Jan. 23. The IRS is also accepting federal tax returns.

The Illinois Department of Revenue said filling out tax returns electronically and requesting direct deposit into a checking or savings account is the fastest way to get a refund.

The Iowa Department of Revenue said there could be some changes to the way you file. It’s due to new legislation. It’s also warning taxpayers to expect delays in getting tax refunds this year. It’s due to additional protections against tax-related identity theft this filing season. As a result, Earned Income Tax Credit refunds will not be paid until early March.

The 2017 filing deadline is April 18.