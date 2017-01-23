UTHS teacher removed from classroom over Twitter posts

#WomensMarch an impressive turnout. Lots of pink hats & stuff. Then they all went home to make dinner. Well done, ladies! #tcot pic.twitter.com/znSPkchilv — Mark Kaczmarek (@CoachKacz) January 21, 2017

EAST MOLINE, Ill (KWQC) – The Superintendent of United Township High School has issued a statement regarding recent comments on social media made by a UTHS teacher.

In a news release issued Mon. Jan. 23, 2017, Dr. Jay Morrow says the UTHS Board of Education is reviewing posts on Twitter apparently made by teacher Mark Kaczmarek regarding the Women’s March held over the weekend. For now, Mr. Kaczmarek has been removed from the classroom while the district administration conducts a full investigation.

The statement also says the “view of women expressed in the Twitter post does not reflect the views and values of the (UTHS) Board of Education.”

The district says it has received feedback from members of the school community and whatever the outcome of the investigation, all of its teachers will continue to respect students and faculty of all genders.

