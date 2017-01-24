Clinton Police respond to two shootings

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) – The Clinton Police Department is investigating two shootings Tuesday.

According to police, officers responded to the 400 block of 2nd Avenue South just after 1:30 PM Tuesday afternoon. Both police and fire were called to the Shell gas station for a report of a man shot. When police arrived, they found the man had left the scene. Police later located the 35-year-old man at a home in the 200 block of 2nd Avenue South with a single gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Mercy Medical Center for treatment. The injury was non-life threatening.

Then around 3:30 PM officers were called to the 300 block of 1st Avenue and the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South for a reported shooting. When officers arrived on scene they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported by Clinton Fire to Mercy Medical Center for treatment.

At this time, the identities of the two shooting victims are not being released.

The case remains under investigation by the Clinton Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 563-243-1458 or call Clinton County Crime Stoppers at 888-883-8015