Cloudy skies and cold contribute to the winter blues

QUAD CITIES, Iowa & Illinois (KWQC) – Does the cloudy weather have you feeling a bit down lately? You might be suffering from a case of seasonal affective disorder.

According to the American Psychological Association, seasonal affective disorder, also know as “S.A.D.”, typically begins when the months become cooler and cloudier. If you felt the winter blues might have been creeping up on you during the change of season, you probably weren’t imagining things.

The APA says seasonal affective disorder can impact people differently and if you’ve felt depressed the last couple of winters, its very possible that you suffer from S.A.D.. Some cases can be very mild and some can be more severe. The signs and symptoms of S.A.D. are just like that of depression. Fatigue, weight gain, feelings of sadness, troubles with sleeping patterns and suicidal thoughts are just some of those signs and symptoms. These symptoms usually only last during the cold, cloudy months and typically go away in the summertime.

There are ways that you can manage your seasonal affective disorder. According to the APA, this can be done by eating healthy foods and exposing yourself to as much sunlight as possible. It is also recommended that you spend time outdoors and with your family and friends. If these suggestions haven’t helped you, the APA recommends that you seek out professional help.

You can read more about seasonal affective disorder on the American Psychological Association website.

So why are the winter months so cloudy? There are a few different things that play a role in our dreary, winter skies. During the cold months we typically experience lower sun angles. This will contribute to cooler temperatures at the surface where we live. The atmosphere in the winter can also contain a good deal of moisture if conditions are right. Clouds will thrive in this cool, moist environment and can be notoriously hard to get rid of.

November and December are typically the cloudiest months here in the Quad Cities. This past month you may have noticed we’ve had quite a lot of it. Records from the National Weather Service showed November 2016 had 5 completely overcast days, December 2016 came in with a very high count of 13. So far in January 2017, 6 our our 24 days have been completely overcast, 12 have been at least partly cloudy and only 5 have been mostly sunny. That means 75% of our days this month have had some kind of cloud cover.