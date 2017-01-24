Credit card info stolen at Dubuque restaurant

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWQC) — Police say customers of a local restaurant may have had their credit card information stolen after paying for their food.

Investigators say the fraudulent activity took place at the Subway restaurant located at 2200 JFK Road in Dubuque, between October 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016. Customers that patronized that location and used a credit or debit card are encouraged to carefully review their statements and accounts for unauthorized charges, specifically to “OneLove, Inc.”

Police say there is no indication any other personal information was compromised or obtained by the alleged offender, a Subway employee, who has since been terminated. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who thinks they may be a victim of this described ‘fraudulent activity’ is asked to call Investigator Isaiah Hoff at 563-590-4197. You can also submit tips anonymously online at www.cityofdubuque.org/police or through the MyDBQ smartphone app available at www.cityofdubuque.org/MyDBQ.