Dash Cam Video: Semi hit by train

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KWQC/NBC) – A squad car dash camera was rolling as two semi-tractor trailer rigs crossed a snowy railroad crossing in Utah, when one of them was hit by a train.

Authorities have released the dashcam video showing the exact moment a train slammed into a Fed-Ex truck on Sat., Jan. 21, 2017. The train just missed the cab of the semi.

You can see in the video, the crossing arms were not down and the lights were not flashing to warn drivers of the approaching train.It’s believed the crossing arms may have been hampered by heavy snow and ice. The lights started to flash and crossing arms went down a few moments after the crash.

Two people were treated for minor injuries.

