Dash Cam Video: Semi hit by train

NBC/KWQC Published: Updated:
train-hits-semi

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KWQC/NBC) – A squad car dash camera was rolling as two semi-tractor trailer rigs crossed a snowy railroad crossing in Utah, when one of them was hit by a train.

Authorities have released the dashcam video showing the exact moment a train slammed into a Fed-Ex truck on Sat., Jan. 21, 2017. The train just missed the cab of the semi.

You can see in the video, the crossing arms were not down and the lights were not flashing to warn drivers of the approaching train.It’s believed the crossing arms may have been hampered by heavy snow and ice. The lights started to flash and crossing arms went down a few moments after the crash.

Two people were treated for minor injuries.

t

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s