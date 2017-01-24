Davenport school bus involved in hit-and-run crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Davenport Police say a Davenport school district bus was involved in a hit-and-run crash while passengers were on board the bus.

Davenport Police and Fire crews responded to a call around 6:15 PM Tuesday night at the corner of Locust and Harrison Streets. The crash involved a Davenport school district bus and a beige GMC van. The van should have right side damage and possible Illinois plate #Q921174.

The bus was stopped in traffic traveling east on Locust Street when it was hit on the left rear side by the GMC van. Police say after the crash the van fled the scene.

There were a total of 15 passengers on the bus; including the driver. No injuries were reported. The crash is currently under investigation.