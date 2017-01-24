Davenport school leaders plan to cut $18 million

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — School officials in Davenport are looking toward the future and discussing budget cuts. At Monday night’s school board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Arthur Tate said $18 million needs to be trimmed from the budget over the next three years to make up for declining enrollment and cost of operations.

A plan presented Monday night was designed to bring the districts budget in line with current resources through incremental increases to class size and reductions in administrative overhead.

Tate says while this is just a preliminary plan, the three year reduction does not include special education, facility construction, special grants and title funds, which come from separate funding sources.

“Cuts have got to happen. There’s nothing that’s really going to save us. We’ve lost a thousand students in the last several years. And we’ve been paying our personnel more than we’ve been taking in, which was a good thing. We honor and respect them, but you can’t run a business like that. And, we just need to make sure we have the money so that we can do the programs we have to do.”