Grassley meets with President Trump over filling U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWQC) President Donald Trump has been meeting with Senate leaders to discuss filling the vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court, including Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Charles Grassley (R-Iowa).

The court has had a vacancy since Justice Antonin Scalia died last year and Republicans, including Grassley, refused to consider former President Barack Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland to fill the position.

After the meeting Tues. Jan 24, 2017, Grassley said President Trump made a good start with a list of 21 candidates. In a statement, Grassley says its is most important to pick a judge who will uphold the law and U.S. Constitution.

Trump says he will announce his choice sometime next week.