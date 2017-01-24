parents-express-concerns-over-proposed-budget-cuts-in-davenport-school-district

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Davenport Superintendent Art Tate is proposing 18 million dollars worth of cuts over the next three school years to make up for declining enrollment and cost of operations.

Potential cuts include closing a school in the Davenport School District and increasing class sizes.

Michael McFarland is the mother of two students in the district.

“You do what you have to as a parent to get what you think is the best possible education for your kids and you do what you can as a parent to help them out,” McFarland said.

She says at 10 and 12 years old their futures in the district are uncertain.

“I’ve been worried since kindergarten, I do a lot of research of where to go, who to go to you know if we’re still around, you know what school can I take them to?” McFarland said.

She said her concerns come after previous cuts to the budget, and now a new proposal that would potentially trim $18 million.

The proposal states that class sizes could potentially add two students to each high school class and one to each intermediate class.

“I’ve been in those classes with the kids, they’re cramped as it is,” she said.

She says enough is enough.

“Why are we not looking into other avenues besides cutting out of the kids, why are we taking it from the kids?” McFarland said.

Toby Paone, the UniServ Director with the Iowa State Education Association says right now that’s what the school district is doing.

“There just simply isn’t anymore quote unquote fat to cut, this is going into meat and the bone,” he said.

Paone says he is also concerned about these cuts, but understands why they need to happen.

“If the money isn’t coming in the doors don’t open, it’s that simple,” Paone said.

McFarland still believes there’s still more that can be done.

“Just help our kids, that’s all I want, our kids need the help and I don’t care what we have to do to get it done,” she said. “Our kids need the help, it’s a parent teacher combination to see our kids succeed.”

These budget cuts are preliminary at this point.

Tate says the three-year reduction plan does not include special education, facility construction, special grants and title funds, as those come from separate funding sources.

You can find the full proposal here:

davenport-school-budget-proposal