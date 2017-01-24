Rock Island/Milan school leaders discuss possible budget cuts

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) – Another area school district is discussing its budget and possible cuts. For the 2017-2018 school year the district is looking at just over a $1 million gap.

On Tuesday, January 24th the school board heard a list of potential reductions that make up for that. District leaders also brought up the issue of state funding continuing to be a burden.

To balance the budget, Chief Financial Officer Bob Beckwith is recommending several reductions. They including cutting nine teachers. It would bring the average class size from 24 to 28, which is familiar territory.

“This year we reduced class size from 28 to 24 on average and increased staff by 9. We would revert back and go back to 28 per class on average size and reduce those 9 teachers,” said Beckwith.

Eliminating the two junior high dean positions is another proposal as well as about $250,000 in capital projects. With the projects there is the option to use proceeds from the 1% sales tax which Rock Island County voters passed in the November election.

While anticipating that revenue district leaders are also focusing on student funding from the state.

“On an annual basis that does put us in a precarious position,” added Beckwith.

The per pupil operational spending for Rock Island/Milan schools is just under $10,000. Beckwith says that’s about $2,200 less per student than the state average.

“There’s been a lot of discussion on equity of funding in the state of Illinois. We’ll wait and see how it comes out after legislation meets.”

The budget recommendations will be back in front of the school board at the February 14th meeting. Then it’s anticipated they’ll decide on a direction at the meeting two weeks after that.