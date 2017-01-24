Shuffle Off To Buffalo

BUFFALO, Iowa (KWQC) — A giant buffalo is the conversation piece which greets you at the door. The former city hall in Buffalo, Iowa is home to the local Historical Society.

There are a number of nifty things to see. Clam shells from the Mississippi River which were used to make buttons. Many of the buttons were shipped to factories in Muscatine.

Captain Benjamin Clark is the founder of Buffalo. Clark moved his family there in 1833. That was shortly after the Black Hawk War.

The community was named in honor of Buffalo, New York.

The oldest item in the museum is a cap worn by Benjamin Clark. Dozens and dozens of fascinating pictures in the history room tell the city’s history.

Antique toys, a gold plated buffalo head, and pictures of Buffalo High School graduates over the years are included in the museum.

It’s well worth the trip. The museum is open from one to four pm on Sunday. Or by appointment. A small town gem. A community proud of its history.

