Silvis Police hoping new station will bring more than just upgrades

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) – If visitors step into the Silvis Police Department’s current station, it’s not hard to the see the building has history.

Silvis Police Chief, Mark Vanklaveren, said the space is almost 100 years old. But, the age of the building is just one of the reasons the department decided to build a new home.

“It’s about 10,500 square feet, so, like I said, we are about tripling what we have now,” said Chief Vanklaveren. “It’s definitely modernized compared to what we have right now.”

The new building sits on the 600 block of Illini Dr. in Silvis, and has a more modern appearance than what will soon be the former station.

Besides size and appearance, the new building also includes upgrades to security, a community room and even a gym for officers to use.

Chief Vanklaveren is hoping that the new station will further inspire his officers, and help the department better serve the community.

“There’s a lot of pride in these guys and gals that we have workings here, both dispatchers and police officers, and I think this will reinvigorate, give us new life,” said Chief Vanklaveren. “Not that they are’t proud now, they are always proud and you can’t take that away from them, but this will just makes them that much more proud to do their jobs.”

The ribbon cutting was scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 24, but the Chief says the department won’t make the move until closer to March 1.