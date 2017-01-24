Trumps signs DAPL executive order, but local protester says she’ll keep fighting to save the environment

Davenport, IA (KWQC) Four days into his presidency, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to keep the Dakota Access Pipeline. It’s been a controversial issue, with clashes the past few months between police and protesters in North Dakota, where the pipeline starts, and the Standing Rock Sioux, who live there, say it could harm drinking water and sacred sites.

One local woman with ties to the people in Standing Rock, Josie Ironshield, says Trump signing the executive order was a dark day for her family. “I just thought you know, wow, we fought this hard this long, for someone to go in and erase all this hard work, it was just a big setback, a big blow.” said Ironshield.

After signing the DAPL order, President Trump stated that continuing construction will create 28,000 jobs. Senator Joni Ernst in on the presidents executive order, she says moving forward with construction was the best thing to do to
move one step forward to becoming energy independent.

 

