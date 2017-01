WAPELLO, Iowa (KWQC) – Are you missing a boat?

The mild weather and continued melting is creating a mosaic of broken ice on the Iowa River. A TV-6 viewer sent this photo Tues. Jan. 24, 2017 of an abandoned boat, surrounded by ice chunks, and floating down the river just north of the Highway 99 Bridge.

Ice jams have been forming, which can create dams and cause rivers to rise. According to the National Weather Service, the Iowa River level at Wapello is rising, but is still below flood stage.