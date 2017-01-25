County attorney weighs in on President Trump’s sanctuary city order

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) – President Trump on Wednesday made moves dealing with immigration issues. He’s ordering criminals without papers to be deported and to cut off federal funds to cities like New York that offer sanctuary to undocumented migrants.

There are hundreds of so-called sanctuary cities and counties across the country. Clinton County, Iowa falls under that label according to The Center for Immigration Studies. The organization drew up a map of sanctuary communities across the country. A member of the organization tells KWQC that the list comes from the Department of Homeland Security.

Officials in Clinton County say they’ve always been willing to cooperate with immigration authorities, but there’s also a matter of upholding the Constitution. County Attorney Mike Wolf says “sanctuary” isn’t a label the county has ever given itself.

“Clinton County has never taken any official action to declare itself a sanctuary county,” said Wolf.

President Trump is calling to cut off federal funding to communities that offer safe harbor for undocumented immigrants who might otherwise be deported by immigration authorities. Wolf says it’s one thing if a community refuses to cooperate with the feds altogether.

“We’ve never taken that position. We’ve always said we’ll cooperate with ICE, we’ll notify ICE. The only thing we ask in return from ICE is if they do need to hold somebody they just do it properly through the courts.”

In other words, a request for the county to detain someone needs to comes with a court order.

“I think that’s a fundamental constitutional due process right no matter where you’re from. I think we have certain civil rights we want to respect for all persons,” added Wolf.

Beyond that, holding someone without authority puts the county at risk for lawsuit. Wolf says many neighboring communities take the same position.

We’ve talked to other counties throughout the state of Iowa too that aren’t on this list and they do the same thing.”

Over a 19-month period in 2014 and 2015 The Center for Immigration Studies reports that the 300 so-called sanctuary jurisdictions across the country rejected more than 17,000 immigration detainers.