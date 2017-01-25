Davenport woman involved in multiple accidents charged with O.W.I.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — A woman was arrested and charged with drinking and driving after fleeing the scene of two accidents. The incidents happened on Tuesday, January 24, 2017, around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Welcome Way and Kimberly Road.

Police say they received multiple calls saying a woman in a green Chevy Malibu was driving recklessly and that she appeared intoxicated. They located the vehicle and pulled over 47-year-old Shelby L Kraus in the 100 block of W. Kimberly Rd.

Police say Kraus had red, bloodshot watery eyes and a strong odor of an alcoholic on her breath when she spoke. According to the report, there was an open 750 mL container, half empty of Seagram’s 7 American Whiskey within reach of the driver. Police say Kraus had a .230 blood alcohol content.

Krause was charged with operating while intoxicated, driving while license denied or revoked, following too close, leaving the scene of an accident and no insurance.

Police say Krause was not charged in connection to another hit-and-run that happened around the same time on Locust Street near Kimberly Road. In that accident, a school bus with 15 students on it was hit. There were no serious accidents reported in that accident.