Des Moines County rollover sends one to hospital

DES MOINES COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) — Officials say a man was trapped in his vehicle after a rollover accident on Tuesday, January 24, 2017. The accident took place at 24138 DCM Highway 99 around 4:07 p.m.

Sheriff’s officials say a pickup driven by 56-year-old Brian Richard of Carmen, Ill was headed south in the 24000 block of Highway 99, approaching a curve to the east when it went of the road on the west side. The truck hit a culvert, when air born, hit an embankment and overturned.

According to officials, the pickup came to rest on the driver’s side and Richard had to be extracted by the jaws of life. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition was not reported.