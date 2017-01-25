Durbin releases statement on Trump executive immigration orders

SHEPERDSTOWN, WV (KWQC) – Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois has released a statement in response to President Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration. In the statement, Durbin expresses concern over the orders, saying they make the nation less safe.

“Creating a mass deportation force and depriving cities of millions of dollars in critical federal funding will make our communities and nation less safe. After railing against the use of executive power, President Trump is bypassing Congress to push his extreme anti-immigrant agenda. Americans deserve a real fix to our broken immigration system that strengthens border security, protects workers, and treats immigrants fairly. Building a wall on our border and fear in our hearts will not move this nation forward. “The reality is that the vast majority of immigrants are law-abiding individuals with deep roots in our country. It is unfair and dangerous to hold an entire community responsible for the acts of a few.”

Senator Durbin is the Democratic Whip and Ranking Member on the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration. Previously, Durbin introduced bi-partisan legislation intended to prevent undocumented children from deportation. The program, called DACA, could be in danger of cancellation given Trump’s opposition to Former President Obama’s immigration laws.

The executive orders that Trump has passed will crack down on immigrant communities by increasing the number of immigration agents and stripping federal funding from sanctuary cities.