PARK VIEW, Iowa (KWQC) — Deb Kroeger is a master with mosaics. The Park View woman is working on a series of stained glass pieces which showcase the seven last statements Christ made on the cross.

Working from her own drawings, she delicately places each colorful piece of glass in a particular spot. Her latest piece is a cabinet door which has a scripture verse from the book of Luke.

The series of cabinets will be near the other stained glass elegance she has designed in her home.

Deb has been doing mosaic art for about ten years. Her work is stunning! She is using her talent to praise God.

She hopes to have the cabinet project completed in a year. It’s her Faith Formation.

