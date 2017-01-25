Galesburg district schools facing up to $2 million in possible cuts

Galesburg, IL (KWQC) The budget impact has already reached deep for so many in the QC. Now Galesburg is talking about $2-million in possible cuts, a situation they’ve been in for over a year and a half now. And that’s a big problem for Galesburg Superintendent, Ralph Grimm.

“Right now the state is behind in their payments to us for Fiscal Year 17, about $1.4 million,” Grimm said. “so we’re beginning to get worried about what our budget will look like.”

Now the school board is looking at what options they have to make the budget work, which may include, cutting up to 10 teachers, or instead of taking pay cuts they may add a pay freeze for every staff member.

“It’s a regretful position to be in,” Grimm added. “I don’t think there’s a superintendent out there that wants to cut people particularly when it comes to services for kids, and that’s why we’re here, to do good things for kids, but yet at the same time we have to have the money to pay for those services to pay for those teachers, and those other services that are provided by our staff.”

But Grimm says something needs to be done soon.

“They need to do what’s best for the citizens of the state of Illinois, set politics aside do what they were elected to do get us a budget, get us a revenue stream they can count on and pay their bills on time, the people in this state deserve that, and we need to see it.”

The Galesburg school board plans to meet in February to discuss what possible cuts will need to be made for the upcoming school year.