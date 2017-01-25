Henry County to charge cities for police dispatch services

COLONA, Il (KWQC)- Henry County officials are asking cities to pay for police dispatching services. In the past, the county has always paid for the services, but due to the failed public safety tax officials are now looking to makeup for lost funds. Colona placed 5,034 police calls in 2015, generating the highest number in the county. The total cost for the year in dispatch services equates to $161,412, which averages out to about $32 per call. City Mayor, Rick Lack, said added fees would have a major impact.

“The impact would be devastating,” Lack said. “We are currently working on a budget of $80,000 deficit and using our reserves and in our upcoming budget we are already looking at about a $75,000 deficit.”

If the proposal is approved, Lack said he would have to consider tax increases, and making adjustments to public works and police services. However, Henry County Board member, Marshall Jones, said the services are something that the city should have paid for all along.

“Whatever we are charging is fair to the communities,” Jones said. “We are all in a situation where we have stricken revenues and we are not wanting to hurt anyone in the community but we want to make sure that we work together and solve this problem as best as we can.”

The charges won’t be implemented until voted on by the county board. The board will meet February 16.