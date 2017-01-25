hundreds-of-iowa-firefighters-receive-inaccurate-certifications

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) – According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 1,706 firefighters who received training certificates between 2012 and 2016 didn’t actually get a passing score.

There were 2,278 fire safety certificates were improperly issued between 2012 and 2016. That’s nearly 25 percent of the 9,231 total certifications that were issued in Iowa during that time.

Charges were filed against a former employee of the Fire Service Training Bureau, after he turned himself in on Tuesday.

This raises concerns for fire departments around the state that require their firefighters be certified.

“Like a lot of people in the fire service, I was pretty shocked when I heard about it,” Assistant Chief Mike Hartman, with the Muscatine Fire Department said. “It’s not anything that you would expect.”

Among many errors found by the Iowa Department of Public Safety, 534 of 1906 ‘Firefighter 1’ certificates were improperly issued between January 2014 and February 2016.

Hartman says new firefighters with his department are required to have this certificate in order to pass their one-year probation.

“It shows a level of competency that we need from our members and with the certification issues that we run into it calls into question the integrity of that process, and that’s the crux of the frustration that most people have in the fire service,” Hartman said.

He says as of now he has not been notified by the state, but with many recent hires, he expects some of his firefighters may be impacted.

“Probably will be several and with that we will work with them as they work with the training bureau to get things remedied and get a test retaken and re-passed,” Hartman said.

Hartman says in addition to the certification, the Muscatine Fire Department has their own training program.

“We utilize the certification to again to make sure that we do have that baseline and make sure that it’s not just us looking at our individuals and saying hey they know what they need to know,” he said.

He hopes that will give people in the community confidence about their safety.

“All of our staff, even those who perhaps didn’t pass one test or another test, they’ve shown competency here and we would never put anyone we didn’t think could do the job in the job,” Hartman said.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety is now working to notify people who received less than a 70% test score. They will be offered a free refresher training and a chance to retake their certification exams for free.

See below the full statement from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, released on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

DES MOINES, Iowa – Today, January 24, 2017, the Iowa Department of Public Safety is releasing a report sent to the Commissioner on the findings of the internal investigation surrounding the improper scoring of tests at the DPS’s State Fire Marshal Division’s (SFM) Fire Services Training Bureau (FSTB). In April 2016, two (2) FSTB employees were put on paid administrative leave after the State Fire Marshal was made aware of irregularities in the documentation of the scoring of exams for fire service certifications. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) conducted a thorough criminal investigation, and criminal charges were filed by the Story County Attorney’s Office on John McPhee, former FSTB Certification and Accreditation Coordinator. McPhee was charged with Felonious Misconduct in Office, a Class D Felony and Tampering with Records, an aggravated misdemeanor. He turned himself in today at the Story County Sheriff’s Office. Separate from the criminal investigation, the supervisors in the State Fire Marshal Division conducted a complete internal investigation and found of the 9,231 certifications that were issued from February 2012 through February 2016, 2,278 were issued improperly, which affected 1,706 firefighters and emergency personnel. All certification and accreditation programs are entirely voluntary and are not required by the State of Iowa or nationally. Some local agencies either require or recommend certification of their employees. Notification is being made to the proper individuals, fire departments and associations across the state that are affected by the improperly scored tests. The FSTB is offering a free training course and free rest retakes for those people whose tests were improperly scored. “The Iowa DPS is committed to the highest quality of work. We strive to maintain the public’s trust, which is why these issues were addressed immediately when they came to my attention. We are implementing changes in our procedures that are designed to avoid issues in the future,” said DPS Commissioner Roxann Ryan. “The Department has implemented additional checks and balances within the FSTB, including random reviews of processes and third-party, off-site scoring to ensure accurate scoring of all testing at our FSTB. The efforts had begun before these incidents were discovered, and we have redoubled our efforts in the past year.” “We appreciate the dedication, work and support of our fire service partners, especially the Iowa Firefighters Association, Iowa Professional Firefighters Association, Iowa Association of Professional Fire Chiefs, Iowa Fire Chiefs Association and the Iowa Society of Fire Service Instructors, throughout this investigation,” said DPS’s State Fire Marshal Jeff Quigle. “We pledge to provide the highest quality services to these professionals who put their lives on the line to keep Iowans safe, and we look forward to continued cooperation between state and local officials.” The Iowa Fire Services Training Bureau is part of the State Fire Marshal Division of the Iowa Department of Public Safety. The FSTB provides quality training and education for Iowa’s fire & emergency services through certification, field programs, training conferences and special programs.