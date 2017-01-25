Illinois State Police District 7 reports 2016 statistics

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) — Troopers with the Illinois State Police District 7 were busy in 2016. Officials released their year-end statistics for 2016. The report covers traffic stops, arrests, drug seizures and more that happened last year.

Trooper Jason Wilson reports the district recorded 8,420 traffic stops, assisted 2,127 motorists, and handled 457 crashes. A total of 6,942 citations and 7,359 warnings were issued by District 7 Troopers. Nearly 18,000 total incidents were assigned to District 7.

District 7 Troopers arrested 278 individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. An additional 413 criminal arrests were made.

Troopers within the borders of District 7 seized more than 2357 pounds of cannabis, 121.3 pounds of cocaine, seven pounds of heroin, and approximately 140 illicit prescription pills.

The commitment shown by the men and women of Illinois State Police District 7 to the people of Henry, Knox, Mercer and Rock Island Counties is to be commended. District 7 looks forward to another year of dedicated service to the people of Illinois. – Trooper Wilson