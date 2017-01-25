Iowa GOP lawmakers say changes possible to voter ID bill

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Two key Republican lawmakers in the GOP-controlled Iowa Legislature say they’re considering changes to Secretary of State Paul Pate’s proposed voter identification bill.

Rep. Ken Rizer of Marion and Sen. Roby Smith of Davenport said Wednesday they’re working together on possible changes to Pate’s voter ID bill, which was announced on Jan. 5. The lawmakers oversee the House and Senate committees that would review the bill. They declined to reveal details.

It’s normal for committees to change proposed legislation, but revisions to the voter ID proposal could undermine Pate’s effort to promote his vision for the measure.

Kevin Hall, a spokesman for Pate, says the secretary of state hopes lawmakers will leave the bill in its current form. A bill draft is not available yet to the public.