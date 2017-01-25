Iowa man sentenced for transporting, engaging in sexual acts with Arkansas minor

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KWQC) – An Iowa man was sentenced Wednesday was sentenced to 235 months in prison for several crimes relating to sexual activity with minors.

John F. Thomsen, 47, of Missouri Valley, Iowa, was sentenced on January 25,2017 for coercion and enticement of a minor for sex and for transporting a minor with intent to engage in sexual activity. After his release, Thomsen will be required to serve 15 years of supervised release.

According to investigators, Thomsen transported female minors from Arkansas to Missouri Valley, Iowa with the intent to engage in sexual activity with them.

Initially, Thomsen met the first minor, a 14-yeear-old female, while working at a group home. After leaving the employment, Thomsen used social media to keep in contact with the minor, eventually convincing her to live with him and his wife, Trudy Thomsen, in Iowa. The Thomsens drove to Arkansas and brought the minor back to Iowa where they engaged in various sexual acts with the minor.

After the minor was returned to the group home in Arkansas, Mr. Thomsen again contacted her and arranged to have her and second minor brought back to Iowa for more sexual activities.

Co-defendant Trudy Thomsen in pending sentencing in the Southern District of Iowa.

This investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Task Force, Arkansas State Police, Missouri Valley Police Department, Council Bluffs Police Department, Omaha Police Department, La Vista Police Department, and the Harrison County Attorney’s Office. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.