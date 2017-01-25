President Trump announces when he’ll make a Supreme Court pick

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump listens to a question as he speaks to reporters at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump says he owns a "great" company but really one of the few things outsiders know for certain is that it is complex and opaque, a hodgepodge of holdings spread around the world. Trump is scheduled to discuss how he will deal with such conflicts at a news conference on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump listens to a question as he speaks to reporters at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump says he owns a "great" company but really one of the few things outsiders know for certain is that it is complex and opaque, a hodgepodge of holdings spread around the world. Trump is scheduled to discuss how he will deal with such conflicts at a news conference on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWQC) — Early Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to announce when he would make his pick for the vacant seat on the Supreme Court.

During the presidential campaign, Trump released a list of 11 potential Supreme Court justices he planned to vet to fill the seat of late Justice Antonin Scalia. He said the list would include judges “that everybody respects, likes and totally admires.”

In March of 2016,  President Barack Obama nominated Judge Merrick Garland to replace Scalia on the Supreme Court. Republicans vowed to block any replacement until the new president took office.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s