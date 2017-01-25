President Trump announces when he’ll make a Supreme Court pick

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWQC) — Early Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to announce when he would make his pick for the vacant seat on the Supreme Court.

I will be making my Supreme Court pick on Thursday of next week.Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

During the presidential campaign, Trump released a list of 11 potential Supreme Court justices he planned to vet to fill the seat of late Justice Antonin Scalia. He said the list would include judges “that everybody respects, likes and totally admires.”

In March of 2016, President Barack Obama nominated Judge Merrick Garland to replace Scalia on the Supreme Court. Republicans vowed to block any replacement until the new president took office.