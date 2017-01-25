President Trump threatens Chicago: ‘I will send in the Feds’

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump points towards guests during an campaign event with employees at Trump National Doral, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, in Miami. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
CHICAGO, Ill. (KWQC) — President Donald Trump is weighing-in on violence in Chicago, threatening to “send in the feds.”

President Trump took to social media Tuesday night with this tweet:

 

The Chicago Police Department responded, saying it’s more than willing to work with the federal government to build partnerships.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is reacting to the tweet, also, saying, “We have to make sure we have public support.”

Chicago ended 2016 with a record number of murders. Mayor Emanuel said he knows there’s an issue and proactive policing is going to be the city’s focus moving forward.

