UPDATE 7:18 a.m.: Officials say the vehicle has been removed from the scene and debris is being cleaned up. they expect to reopen Route 61 soon.

MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) — Officials are detouring traffic from the scene of an accident on Route 61.

The accident happened between County Road Y26 and County Road F70, about two miles north of the Muscatine area. The road is blocked due to a crash. Avoid the area if possible.

Stay tuned to KWQC-TV6 and kwqc.com for updates as we receive them.