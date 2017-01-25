Western Illinois University keeps tuition rates the same for next school year

MACOMB, Ill. (KWQC) – With many colleges and universities raising tuition rates, one area public university announces plans to keep next year’s tuition the same.

The Western Illinois University Board of Trustees recently voted to keep the 2017-18 tuition rate the same as the current academic year. That comes on top of a three percent reduction in tuition rates implemented a year ago.

The rate applies to all incoming domestic students with tuition staying at $8,541 or $284.70 percent credit hour. The rate for graduate students will also remain unchanged. The tuition rates include both the Macomb and Quad Cities WIU campuses.

At the meeting, WIU President Jack Thomas said, “we will not allow reduced state funding to become a tuition burden on our students.”

The 2017-2018 Cost Guarantee rates, which includes fees as well as room and board, will be considered at the March, 2017 board meeting. Under the program the university guarantees that students will pay the same rate for tuition, fees, room and meal plan for their four years of continuous enrollment.