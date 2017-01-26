17 Employees laid off at Black Hawk College

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – Black Hawk College announced Thursday it will eliminate 17 full-time positions to make up for lower enrollment and the loss of state funding.

Fifteen of those positions are at the Quad Cities Campus. Black Hawk College says these cuts are the next phase of restructuring for the school. The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center (NSC) reported enrollment nationwide at two-year public colleges declined about 153,000 in 2016 compared to 2015. That is about a 2.6% decline. At Black Hawk College, Spring 2017 enrollment declined 8%.

“Eliminating positions is very personal because we are saying goodbye to dedicated and valued people,” Dr. Bettie Truitt, president of the college said. “But to ensure the financial health of the institution and continue to provide high-quality education to our students, we must be forward-looking in our planning and budgeting.”

Steve Frommelt, vice president for finance and administration, said, “The College has received only 35% of anticipated funding from the state over the last two years. In addition, the lack of direction from lawmakers creates uncertainty and makes planning difficult.”

Truitt said the College did not consider across-the-board cuts but instead looked at every area for opportunities to gain efficiencies and reduce costs in order to refocus the institution for future growth.

“The College has faced headwinds before. But for more than 70 years we have served our students and communities well. With continued hard work and dedication from our faculty and staff, we are very optimistic about our future,” Truitt said.