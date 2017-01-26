77 dogs rescued from southeast Iowa breeder

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) – Dozens of dogs have been taken from a home after an animal welfare agency received a tip. In mid-December, a family member contacted the Paws of Fort Madison and explained that a woman was a breeder and wanted the shelter to take the many shih tzu breed dogs in the home.

There were so many dogs, Paws of Fort Madison reached out to an agency in Minnesota, called AHeinz57, for help. As it turns out, 40 dogs went to Minnesota and 37 dogs are being sheltered in Fort Madison and will soon be ready for adoption.

The dogs range in age from two to eight years old. For the most part, they are in good condition, although some may need medical attention and grooming. In addition, the dogs are not housebroken and will need to be trained.

If you would like to adopt a dog, they will be ready the second week of February.

