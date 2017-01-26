UPDATED: Body found in East Moline field

UPDATE: Police have released more information about the investigation.

They say Mr. Landry was reported missing when he failed to arrive at KSB Hospital in Dixon.

Police believe Mr. Landry traveled south on Route 2 from Oregon intending to go to the hospital. A witness reported seeing him in Rock Falls around midday on Monday. Mr. Landry apparently turned off of Route 2 onto 207 Ave North and his vehicle got stuck in the field.

UPDATE: The deceased has been identified by Oregon, Ill. Police Department as 88-year-old Gordon G. Landry. The Oregon man’s family reported him missing Monday, Jan. 23.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – East Moline police are investigating after a call about a suspicious vehicle led to the discovery of a body on Wednesday.

At approximately 1:15 pm on January 25, 2017, police were dispatched to a farm field east of the I-88/I-80 exchange on the report of a suspicious vehicle. A passerby had noticed the vehicle was surrounded by water and reported it.

The field is in an area that takes on water from a nearby creek. Due to flooding along the Rock River, the area the vehicle was found in had about two feet of standing water.

Police found a single vehicle with one occupant that was pronounced dead at the scene. Though the Rock Island County Coroner is conducting a a death investigation, Police tell KWQC that no foul play is suspected. The name of the deceased person is being withheld pending notification of family.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 309-797-0401.