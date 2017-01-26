Boil Order issued for Fulton

By Published:
boil-order

FULTON, Ill. (KWQC) – A boil order has been issued for Fulton, Illinois.

Due to a water main break, all residents in the areas listed below should boil any water used for cooking and drinking. Water boiled for a minimum of 5 minutes is considered safe to use.

The areas affected include:

  • 3rd Ave and 5th St
  • East to 6th St
  • North to 2nd Ave

Water will be shut off Thursday afternoon so the water main can be repaired. Once the water main is turned back on, the boil order will still be in effect until further notice. Residents can call City Hall at 815-589-2616 for more information on when the order will be lifted.

