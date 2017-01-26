Caterpillar reports 4Q loss

Caterpillar
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.17 billion in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Peoria, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of $2. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were 83 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The construction equipment company posted revenue of $9.57 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.75 billion.

Caterpillar expects full-year earnings to be $2.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $36 billion to $39 billion.

Caterpillar shares have climbed almost 6 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed nearly 3 percent. The stock has climbed 69 percent in the last 12 months.

 

