Davenport man sentenced for attempt to cause duplex explosion

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – A Davenport man was sentenced to 84 months in prison Thursday for multiple crimes, including his attempt to explode a duplex with people inside. After release, he will be required to serve three years of supervised release and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

Gramann Richard Barnes, 44, was arrested following a string of crimes that began on March 15, 2016. On that day, police and fire were dispatched to a duplex on Locust Street in Davenport for after Barnes’ victim called 911.

Earlier in the day, Barnes had assaulted a victim and injured a child. The victim and child then fled the residence. The victim called 911 from a friend’s residence, and the victim later returned to the first residence to find a strong gas odor and heat in the kitchen.

The victim discovered that the oven and gas stove burners were on and the knobs removed; a roll of burning paper towels had been stuck inside the oven.

The victim found the knobs and was able to shut off the stove and the oven. The rest of the apartment was trashed with broken glass and other items throughout the household. The victim also discovered that multiple jewelry items were missing. The victim again left the residence to call 911. Fire and Police departments cleared the apartment.

Investigators concluded that the stove and oven had been rigged to intentionally cause a fire or explosion. They also say that at the time of the rigging, two upstairs neighbors were home, heard an argument, herad the sound of dishes breaking, and they smelled a gas odor.

When Barnes left the scene, he stole a truck that belonged to the victim’s father and used it to flee to Texas. He was arrested in Texas on April 5, 2016. After appearing in court in Iowa, Barnes admitted to attempting to cause an explosion in the apartment.

This matter was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Davenport Fire Department, the Davenport Police Department. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.