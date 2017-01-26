Four arrests following overnight shooting in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – One person is being treated for a gunshot wound and four others are under arrest in connection with the shooting investigation.

The 33-year-old victim told police the shooting happened Wed., Jan. 25 near Frick’s Tap on W. 3rd St. Police were called to the hospital around 10: 30 p.m. where the male victim was being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Police conducted a traffic stop involving possible suspects in the shooting around 1:15 Thursday morning. During the stop, police say they found two handguns, marijuana and prescription pills.

Police arrested 24-year-old Salem Juski of Davenport on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Police say he had a pistol that had been reported stolen out of Bettendorf. It is the third such arrest for Juski.

Police also arrested 26-year-old Gary Williams of Davenport on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm. Police say they found a handgun hidden in a purple Crown Royal bag that the suspect discarded while making contact with police. He too has a prior conviction, for trafficking stolen weapons.

Also under arrest is Clemmie Kirk, 22, of Davenport. Police say while at the police station, they noticed he smelled of marijuana. When they searched, they say they found on him two baggies amounting to over 13 grams of marijuana and a container of pills. He is accused of having 18 pills that were identified as prescription Alprazolam, a sedative used to treat anxiety. A few other pills were found in pieces and have not been identified. Kirk is charged with delivery, possession of a controlled substance and no drug tax stamp.

Finally, a fourth person, Dillon Reyes of Bettendorf, is accused of trying to run away from police. He’s charged with interference of official acts.

Police say they are still investigating and additional charges are pending.