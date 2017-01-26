From Daughter To Dad

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — Lola VanDeWalle calls it her thank you gift. She spent several hundred thousand dollars to convert a building on West 35th Street in Davenport into an outreach center for military veterans.

The building is dedicated in memory of her dad Emerson “Ted” Walters. He was an Army veteran who also went on to serve in the Marines.

The Q. C. Veterans Outreach Center opened a few months ago. It’s a comfort zone for military vets. A place where they feel at ease, share friendly conversation, and get treated with the respect Lola says they deserve.

The center has a food pantry stocked with emergency baskets for less fortunate veterans. It is also a place where veterans get answers

to questions about housing assistance, job placement, and counseling.

To date, almost one hundred fifty food baskets have been distributed. There is also a closet stocked with clothing for veterans.

Some Vietnam veterans say there was nothing like this when they returned from the war. They are thrilled to have access to an outreach center.

Lola’s gift. Her salute to the military. Serving those who serve us.

